DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Lori E. Chilton, 60 of DeKalb Junction, died on March 17, 2023, at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care, Canton, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements.

There will be calling hours at the funeral home, Saturday, March 25, 2023, 1 PM – 3 PM. Burial will be at a later date at the Old DeKalb Cemetery, Old DeKalb, NY.

Lori is survived by her mother Elizabeth (Sophie) Chilton, Canton, her brothers, Bryan Chilton of Syracuse, Eric and his wife Jennifer Chilton of DeKalb Junction, nephews, R. Harrison and his wife Sloan Chilton, Henry Chilton, a niece, Hillary Chilton, dear friends, David and Suzann Conklin, uncles, Roger and David Hamilton, and several cousins.

She was predeceased by her father Reginald V. Chilton.

She was born on May 21,1962, in Canton, the daughter of Reginald and Elizabeth Hamilton Chilton. Lori graduated from Hermon DeKalb Central School in 1980, where she was a stellar athlete, she continued her education at Herkimer Community College. She worked as a CNA at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care, in Canton, prior to that she was a laborer at Cianbro, and at TJ Madden.

Lori loved to fish, bike, go to yard sales, boating, animals, building campfires, being at her family camp in Old DeKalb on the Oswegatchie River, and at the Conklin’s camp at Pleasant Lake. She celebrated ten years of sobriety with the help of her AA family.

Lori’s family would like to send their gratitude to the entire staff at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care, Canton, for their wonderful and loving care of Lori.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care, Canton, or the Potsdam Humane Society. Online condolences can be at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

