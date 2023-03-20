Man flees traffic stop, charged with drug possession

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Waddington man who fled police after a traffic stop is accused of possessing a quantity of meth.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 47-year-old Leslie George refused to comply and fled the scene after he was pulled over on State Route 68 in the town of Canton on Sunday.

He was located a short time later and taken into custody. That’s when deputies allegedly discovered he was in possession of meth.

George was charged with obstructing governmental administration, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and several vehicle and traffic violations.

He was ticketed and released.

