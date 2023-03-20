Man gets probation in mom robbery

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man who threatened his mother with a box cutter while demanding money from her will serve a term of probation.

Miguel Harvey, who was 23 at the time of his arrest in January, was sentenced Monday in Jefferson County court.

He pleaded guilty to robbery, third degree and criminal possession of a weapon, fourth degree, and was sentenced to one year of interim probation. If he stays out of trouble, after a year the charges will be reduced to misdemeanors.

At the time of Harvey’s arrest, police said demanded money while threatening his mother with a box cutter. He left the home after she gave him money.

Troopers say they located Harvey later in a town of Watertown home.

Also in Jefferson County Court Monday:

- Donald Hutt Jr. was sentenced to two and a third to seven years in prison. Hutt stole a police vehicle last August in a wild series of events which began when he stole two packs of cigarettes.

- Cole Sheltray appeared in court. Sheltray set fire to his mother’s garage in Carthage in 2021, and was charged with arson. He violated his probation for that crime, and will be sentenced to two and a third to seven years in prison.

