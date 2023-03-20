Man who stole police vehicle sentenced to prison

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man who stole a police vehicle last summer is going to prison.

Donald Hutt Jr. was sentenced Monday in Jefferson County Court to two-and-a-third to seven years behind bars.

Hutt stole a police vehicle last August in a wild series of events that began when he stole two packs of cigarettes at the 7-Eleven store on Factory Street in Watertown.

He was accused of trying to carjack a vehicle. That’s when the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody.

While he was inside the patrol vehicle, Hutt managed to climb through the handcuffs that were behind his back.

Deputies were outside interviewing the carjacking victim and Hutt hopped into the front seat of the patrol vehicle and drove off.

He was eventually stopped on Thompson Boulevard in Watertown by a tire deflation device. Hutt was taken into custody a second time at the corner of Gotham Street and Thompson Boulevard.

The stolen vehicle’s engine caught fire, which was put out with fire extinguishers.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.