NNYCF holds ‘Canstruction’ competition to restock food pantries

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Northern New York Community Foundation is launching a student competition to restock area food pantries and school backpack programs.

Director of communications Ken Eysaman told us about the “Canstruction” competition. He says the idea came from NNYCF’s LEAD Council (Leadership, Engagement, Access, and Direction).

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The competition is designed to be a fun way to collect nonperishable food. Teams build sculptures and designs out of the food they collect. You can see examples and more details here.

Teams must register by Monday, March 27 at bit.ly/CanstructionRegistration. There will be prizes awarded in three categories: people’s choice, most collected, and best design.

Entries must be submitted by Friday, April 21.

You can call 315-782-7110 with questions.

