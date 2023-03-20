North Country Goes Green Irish Festival wraps up

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The three day celebration of St. Patrick wrapped up Sunday at the Dulles State Office Building for the conclusion of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival.

The final morning of the festival began with Sunday Mass at St. Patrick’s Church.

The festivities shifted to the Dulles State Office Building for the afternoon, as admission to the event was free.

Organizers estimate nearly 5,000 people attended the event over the three days, celebrating Irish food, music, games, and the Gaelic culture.

“Here we are seeing the mutli-faceted Irish culture; the music, the dance, the food, the history. It just warms my heart to be able to see everyone here,” said William Flynn, President of the Jefferson County Ancient Order of the Hibernians.

A parade was scheduled for Sunday, but winter weather caused it to be cancelled this year.

