North Country Goes Green Irish Festival wraps up

The three day celebration of St. Patrick wrapped up Sunday at the Dulles State Office Building...
The three day celebration of St. Patrick wrapped up Sunday at the Dulles State Office Building for the conclusion of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival.(wwny)
By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The three day celebration of St. Patrick wrapped up Sunday at the Dulles State Office Building for the conclusion of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival.

The final morning of the festival began with Sunday Mass at St. Patrick’s Church.

The festivities shifted to the Dulles State Office Building for the afternoon, as admission to the event was free.

Organizers estimate nearly 5,000 people attended the event over the three days, celebrating Irish food, music, games, and the Gaelic culture.

“Here we are seeing the mutli-faceted Irish culture; the music, the dance, the food, the history. It just warms my heart to be able to see everyone here,” said William Flynn, President of the Jefferson County Ancient Order of the Hibernians.

A parade was scheduled for Sunday, but winter weather caused it to be cancelled this year.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx moving to new location on March 30
Former auto group employee cleared of stealing more than $1 million
Hops Spot
Hops Spot opens new location in Watertown
The Cheese Store
The Cheese Store closing after 51 years
Former President Donald Trump
North Country representatives react to Trump’s claims of pending arrest

Latest News

The top ranked team in the state in Class D, the Hammond Lady Red Devils, were looking to bring...
Sunday Sports: Hammond Lady Red Devils bring home the State Class D Title
A section of Route 12 is partially closed in the Town of Pamelia while crews work on a house...
Partial road block on Route 12 in Town of Pamelia as crews work on fire
It wasn’t hard to get your fingers sticky Sunday.
Maple Weekend kicks off with newcomers in the sugar shack game
Rick Engle
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office unions unanimously back Engle for sheriff