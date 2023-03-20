Robert Cook Jr “Karonhnise”, 39, of Akwesasne

Robert Cook Jr “Karonhnise”, 39, of St. Regis, passed away on March 16, 2023 at Cornwall Community Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Robert Cook Jr “Karonhnise”, 39, of St. Regis, passed away on March 16, 2023 at Cornwall Community Hospital.

Robbie joe was born on August 6, 1983 in Cornwall, Ontario, the son of Robert Cook and Sherry Johnson- Oakes. He attended Salmon River Central School and graduated in 2001. Rob played hockey and his team went on to win the State Championship in 2001. He also played lacrosse in High School and played locally for numerous teams.

Rob married Jody Lazore on August 22, 2009 in Tsi Snaihne, and it later ended in separation.

Rob dedicated his life to his children Sonnie and Jadyn and loved to spend his time taking them on trips and shopping. In the summer Rob could be found on the river with his children tubing, cruising and enjoying his camp on Yellow Island. Rob was a big fan of U.F.C. since the very beginning and participated in amateur M.M.A fights both locally and in Montreal. He loved his numerous pet dogs he had over the years. If you were lucky enough to have him as a friend you were his friend for life and he was known to walk in his family’s homes and ask “what do you got to eat”. Rob always made time to spend with his family and friends by attending all their birthdays and events.

Rob is survived by his father, Robert Cook; his mother and step-father, Sherry and Lenny Oakes; his maternal grandmother, Irene Johnson; two children, Sonnie and Jadyn Cook; his siblings, Shawna Cook and companion Shawn Chubb, Waylon Cook, Shyla Cook, Marcus Gray, Mary Ann Gray, Ruckus Gray and Aura Gray, all of Akwesasne, Kiersten Oakes, Onondaga; nieces and nephews, Kiosontathe, Camrie, Aurie, and Emrie, his aunts, Shirley Johnson, Pam Johnson, Carolyn Cook, Tammy Mitchell and Tina Mitchell; uncles, Eagle Cook, Wade Mitchell and Phillip Mitchell; Godmother Beatrice King and many cousins and close friends who were like brothers and sisters to him.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Frank Johnson; his paternal grandmother, Mary Ann Cook; two uncles, Terry and Bruce Johnson; two aunts, Karen Point and Audrey Diabo and a close cousin, Ké:do Point.

Friends may call at the home of his mother, 139 Hilltop Drive, St. Regis, starting on Tuesday March 21, 2023 from 8:00 pm until Thursday at 9:00 am. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, 11:00 am at Kanien’ke:haka Kaianereh’ko:wa Kanonses:neh with burial to follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, St. Regis.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com

