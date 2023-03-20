Spring starts this evening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Spring will come in mild.

Technically, it starts at 5:24 p.m., but today will ease us into it.

It will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 30s.

There’s a small chance of snow and rain tonight. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

There’s a 40% chance of mixed precipitation on Tuesday, the first full day of spring. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday has a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be around 50.

Showers and highs around 50 are in the forecast for Thursday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Saturday and a 30% chance of mixed precipitation on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 40s for both days.

