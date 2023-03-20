Time to sign up for 4-H Camp Wabasso

4-H Camp Wabasso
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Spring is about to start, and summer is right around the corner.

4-H Camp Wabasso director Sabrina DeRue said camps are available for ages 6 to 16. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Some of the activities at camps are archery, arts and crafts, nature and outdoor education, and waterfront.

The deadline to apply for a scholarship is March 31. Scholarships are available for low-income families, military families, and families with extenuating circumstances.

You can apply for a scholarship, find out more, or sign up for camp by visiting 4hcampwabasso.org, emailing sld95@cornell.edu, or calling 315-788-8450, extension 229.

The camp is also looking for staff. You can apply at the website above.

