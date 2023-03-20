Tractor safety course offered to Lewis County youth
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A youth tractor safety course is being offered to youth between the ages of 14 and 18.
Melissa Watkins, 4-H Youth Development Program Manager with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.
The program will be held each Tuesday in April from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at various locations in the county.
The first class takes place on April 4 at the CCE office in Lowville. Parents are asked to attend the first session.
Space is limited. To register, call 315-376-5270.
The cost is $25.
