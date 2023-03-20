​Tractor safety course offered to Lewis County youth

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A youth tractor safety course is being offered to youth between the ages of 14 and 18.

Melissa Watkins, 4-H Youth Development Program Manager with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The program will be held each Tuesday in April from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at various locations in the county.

The first class takes place on April 4 at the CCE office in Lowville. Parents are asked to attend the first session.

Space is limited. To register, call 315-376-5270.

The cost is $25.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx moving to new location on March 30
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man flees traffic stop, charged with drug possession
Former President Donald Trump
North Country representatives react to Trump’s claims of pending arrest
Rick Engle
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office unions unanimously back Engle for sheriff
A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30...
Missing Ind. teen believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ police say

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY ​Tractor safety course offered to Lewis County youth
Miguel Harvey
Man gets probation in mom robbery
Kaleb Stevens
Father who lied about son’s death going to prison
Bright Star
Watertown Lyric Theater presents auditions for ‘Bright Star’