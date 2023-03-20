​Tractor safety course offered to Lewis County youth

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A youth tractor safety course is being offered to youth between the ages of 14 and 18.

Melissa Watkins, 4-H Youth Development Program Manager with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The program will be held each Tuesday in April from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at various locations in the county.

The first class takes place on April 4 at the CCE office in Lowville. Parents are asked to attend the first session.

Space is limited. To register, call 315-376-5270.

The cost is $25.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.