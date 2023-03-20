Tree work to close parts of some streets

Traffic Advisory
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There will be intermittent street closings in Watertown for the next few days as National Grid works to remove trees near power lines.

Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Monday and continue through 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Crews will start working in the vicinity of 635 Starbuck Avenue. Once that section is done, crews will move on to 668 Leray Street, 856 Leray Street, 165 East Main Street, and 112 West Lynde Street.

Drivers should expect delays in these areas and are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.

