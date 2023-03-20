Watertown Lyric Theater presents auditions for ‘Bright Star’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Lyric Theater presents auditions for the musical “Bright Star,” Monday, March 20, Tuesday, March 21, and Thursday, March 23, 6-9 p.m. at Emmanuel Congregational Church, 119 S. Hamilton Street, Watertown.

Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony®-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s “Bright Star” tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ‘40s. Performance dates are Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Auditioners are asked to prepare at least 16 bars of a familiar country/bluegrass song and provide sheet music; an accompanist will be available. An accompaniment-only CD is acceptable, provided it is edited and cued correctly. The audition process will include vocals and cold readings from the script. Please bring a list of potential conflicts.

Visit www.watertownlyrictheater.org/productions/auditions1 for more information, available roles and audition forms. There are no appointment slots – auditioners will be seen in the order they arrive. Actors of color and varied ethnicities are encouraged to audition.

About the show

When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past — and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

For more information, email info@watertownlyrictheater.org or check out the website at www.watertownlyrictheater.org.

