Academic All-Star: Katelyn Adams

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Katelyn Adams is this week’s 7 News Academic All-Star.

She appeared on Tuesday’s 7 News At Noon. You can see her interview in the video above.

She’s class valedictorian and carries a 97.65 grade point average. She’s a three-sport athlete: soccer, basketball, and softball. She’s also involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, Youth Advisory Council, and several music groups.

As far as after graduation, she’s applied to several different SUNY schools, including Jefferson Community College. Right now, she’s leaning toward studying psychology.

