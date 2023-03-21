Academic All-Star: Katelyn Adams

Academic All-Star: Katelyn Adams
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Katelyn Adams is this week’s 7 News Academic All-Star.

She appeared on Tuesday’s 7 News At Noon. You can see her interview in the video above.

She’s class valedictorian and carries a 97.65 grade point average. She’s a three-sport athlete: soccer, basketball, and softball. She’s also involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, Youth Advisory Council, and several music groups.

As far as after graduation, she’s applied to several different SUNY schools, including Jefferson Community College. Right now, she’s leaning toward studying psychology.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Stevens
Father who lied about son’s death going to prison
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man flees traffic stop, charged with drug possession
Watertown landlord Ed Smalls expresses his frustration at a city council meeting over damage...
Watertown landlords express frustration over tenant damage
T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx moving to new location on March 30
Donald Hutt Jr.
Man who stole police vehicle sentenced to prison

Latest News

Academic All-Start: Katelyn Adams
Academic All-Star: Katelyn Adams
Aubree is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 17,...
Athlete of the Week: Aubree Smykla
Arts All-Star: Harley Neaves
Arts All-Star: Harley Neaves
Arts All-Star: Harley Neaves