“The Addams Family” comes to Watertown High

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “The Addams Family” will be onstage at Watertown High School this weekend.

Jack Marra plays Gomez and Jonah Stone is Uncle Fester in the musical adaptation of the popular movies and TV shows.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Performances are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25. There’s also a matinee at 1 p.m. Saturday. All performances will be in the high school auditorium.

Tickets are $5. They’re available at the high school main office ahead of time and at the door before each show.

