Arlow K. Kiehl, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Arlow K. Kiehl, 88, Watertown, went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.

The memorial service for Mr. Kiehl will be 2 pm Saturday on April 8th, 2023, at the New Hope Baptist Church, Outer Arsenal St. Watertown. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

Arlow is survived by his wife Virginia; two sons and daughters-in-law, Curtis and Geralyn, Cheyenne, WY, Clinton and Brandi, Fishers, IN; his daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Gregg Tefft, Watertown; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren with another due in June and another due in July; 1 great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Ruby (David) Barbour, Maytown, PA; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Bruce and two sisters Shirley Rebuck and Jean Seiler Oxenrider.

He was born in Klingerstown, PA on September 19, 1934, a son to Charles and Mildred Phillips Kiehl. He graduated from high school in Dalmatia, PA in 1952. He moved with his family to Nebraska where he worked as a rancher on a cattle ranch for five months before moving to Montoursville, PA. He went on to marry Virginia Springman on June 21st, 1958, at the St. James Lutheran Church in Muncy, PA.

Following his marriage, Arlow began his career as an auctioneer for many years buying and selling horses, truck driver hauling grain and relocating families and farms after the sale of their farms.

Mr. and Mrs. Kiehl lived in Pennsylvania working as a livestock dealer until moving to Binghamton and then to Watertown in 1973. Arlow worked as an auctioneer for Empire Livestock, Bast Livestock and Dekalb Junction sale barns.

Arlow continued to transport livestock to sale barns and tend to his own horses and cattle up until a few weeks before his passing. He enjoyed watching and attending rodeos and at times provided cattle for team penning events. r

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

