Carol J. Pester, 75, formerly of Lacona, passed away Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she has resided since 2019. (Submitted by Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol J. Pester, 75, formerly of Lacona, passed away Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she has resided since 2019.

There are no services. Burial will be private in the Woodside Cemetery, Belleville. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

Carol was born in Belleville, August 17, 1947 a daughter to the late Arthur and Betty Price Edwards. She graduated from Henderson Central School. She married Robert E. Pester March 13th, 1965 in Ellisburg. Carol worked as a pharmacy tech for Rite Aid in Pulaski for many years until retiring.

Carol enjoyed baking cakes, sewing, card making, line dancing and spending time with her family.

Carol is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gene and Tana Pester, Adams; her grandchildren Alex Pester, PA, Marissa (Anthony) Quitugua, VA; her sister Fern (David) Wool, North Syracuse; a brother-in-law, David Allen, Pulaski, several nieces and nephews; and her Aunt Lucille Murphy, Belleville. She was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2010, a son Robert S in 1997 and a sister Grace Allen in 2021.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.