Daryl Day Rusho, 81, of Adams

Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Daryl Day Rusho of Adams passed away on March 16th, 2023, at her home after a three-year battle with kidney disease. She was 81 years old.

Daryl was born on February 10th, 1942, in Mannsville, NY. She was the sixth of seven daughters of Constance and Silas Graves.

She graduated from Adams High School in 1960. Following graduation, she moved to Syracuse, New York and shared an apartment with her sister, Lana, who was working at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Daryl was employed by UPS.

In 1962, she returned to Adams, NY to marry Wilson F. Rusho. They were married on July 28th, 1962, in the Adams Methodist Church.

Wilson and Daryl have two children, Shana R. Stevens (Dale Coseo) of Auburn, NY and Adrian J. Rusho. They also have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Daryl is predeceased by her parents, Constance A. (James) Graves and Silas G. Graves; and 5 sisters, Alyce Mae Shaw, Janice Kay Greenley, Gayle Fay Fedoro, Lana Gay Graves, and Georgia Jay Yerdon.

In her youth, Daryl enjoyed playing softball, bowling, and crocheting. Later she enjoyed watching golf and football on TV as well as reading, bird watching, and taking trips to various casinos. She was definitely an animal lover, throughout her life she always had at least one cat and or dog.

Honoring Daryl’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral. The body will be cremated.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA or the Adams Free Library.

Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

Condolences may be made online at carpenterstoodley.com

