Eleanor Jane Dewey, 99, formerly of Hermon

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WWNY) - Eleanor Jane Dewey 99, passed away on Sunday March 19, 2023 at AHC Clarksville, Tennessee.

There will be no funeral services at this time. Future arrangements will be made by Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, New York to be held June 12, 2023. 1 PM at Hermon Cemetery.

Eleanor was born September 3, 1923 in Fowler, New York daughter of Brayton and Helen (Fuller) Hamilton.

She attended Herman schools and worked 21 years at Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, New York.

On August 11, 1945 she married Herbert (Ken) Dewey in Gouverneur, New York. On their retirement they moved to Florida, where they enjoyed Square Dancing, ceramics and card games. She moved back to Hermon, New York after her husband passed in 1990.

She is survived by her sister Alice Hooper of Harrisville, New York. son Dwight (Marilyn) Dewey of Golden Meadow, Louisiana, daughter Eileen (James) Farrow of Clarksville, Tennessee. 7 grandchildren Michele Jackson, Amy Spencer, Robert Jackson, Sheila Cleveland, Pete Dewey, Dana Guidry and Tina Ledet. 17 great grandchildren and 15 great great grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Brayton and Helen Hamilton, husband Herbert K. Dewey, son Stuart Phillip Dewey, sister Nancy Hamilton, brothers John Hamilton, Harold Hamilton and Gordan Hamilton.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.

Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

