Elizabeth E. (Betty) Mooney, 78, of Sackets Harbor

Elizabeth E. (Betty) Mooney, 78, Sackets Harbor, passed away on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence. (Source: Funeral Home)

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth E. (Betty) Mooney, 78, Sackets Harbor, passed away on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 24th, 2023, at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Gaffney officiating. Burial will be held in the spring in St. Cecelia’s Cemetery in Henderson.

Elizabeth is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Tammy Mooney of Adams Center; a daughter, Kathleen Mooney and her companion Scott Hazelton of Adams Center; a son and daughter-in-law, F. Ryan and (Jennifer Parody) Mooney of Dexter; and a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Phil Wagener of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Lexie and Bailey Hazelton, Brady and Jameson Mooney, Mayson and Griffin Delosh and Elizabeth and Stephen Wagener; a sister, Patty Dziok of Virginia and a sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and Ed Gaffney of Dexter. She is predeceased by her husband, James who passed away on March 30th, 2019 and a sister, Mary Mesires. A grandson, Madden James Patrick Mooney passed away on August 6, 2014.

Elizabeth was born in Watertown on February 22nd, 1945, a daughter to Frederic and Agnes (Paul) Johnson. She graduated from Hounsfield Central School in 1963 and went on to work at the Edwards Department Store in Syracuse and later the New York Air Brake in Watertown.

Elizabeth married James Mooney on November 22, 1969.

She loved Elvis, Kid Rock, and was a talented seamstress.

Memorial donations in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or the Sackets Harbor Ambulance Fund. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.