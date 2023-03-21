Elizabeth E. (Betty) Mooney, 78, of Sackets Harbor

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Elizabeth E. (Betty) Mooney, 78, Sackets Harbor, passed away on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at...
Elizabeth E. (Betty) Mooney, 78, Sackets Harbor, passed away on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence.(Source: Funeral Home)

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth E. (Betty) Mooney, 78, Sackets Harbor, passed away on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 24th, 2023, at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Gaffney officiating. Burial will be held in the spring in St. Cecelia’s Cemetery in Henderson.

Elizabeth is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Tammy Mooney of Adams Center; a daughter, Kathleen Mooney and her companion Scott Hazelton of Adams Center; a son and daughter-in-law, F. Ryan and (Jennifer Parody) Mooney of Dexter; and a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Phil Wagener of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Lexie and Bailey Hazelton, Brady and Jameson Mooney, Mayson and Griffin Delosh and Elizabeth and Stephen Wagener; a sister, Patty Dziok of Virginia and a sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and Ed Gaffney of Dexter. She is predeceased by her husband, James who passed away on March 30th, 2019 and a sister, Mary Mesires. A grandson, Madden James Patrick Mooney passed away on August 6, 2014.

Elizabeth was born in Watertown on February 22nd, 1945, a daughter to Frederic and Agnes (Paul) Johnson. She graduated from Hounsfield Central School in 1963 and went on to work at the Edwards Department Store in Syracuse and later the New York Air Brake in Watertown.

Elizabeth married James Mooney on November 22, 1969.

She loved Elvis, Kid Rock, and was a talented seamstress.

Memorial donations in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or the Sackets Harbor Ambulance Fund. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Fire consumes an Ogdensburg home and 2 vehicles.
Fire engulfs house, vehicles in Ogdensburg
Watertown landlord Ed Smalls expresses his frustration at a city council meeting over damage...
Watertown landlord prepared to stop investing in Watertown, cites squatting, drugs
Judges hear St. Lawrence County’s case against NY’s concealed carry law
Therese Irene (O’Neill) Sparacino, 84, passed away March 19, 2023, after a prolonged illness.
Therese Irene (O’Neill) Sparacino, 84, of Watertown
Lisbon Central School
Lisbon school’s capital project rejected because of tax increase, says superintendent

Obituaries

Arlow K. Kiehl, 88, Watertown, went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Saturday, March...
Arlow K. Kiehl, 88, of Watertown
Eleanor Jane Dewey 99, passed away on Sunday March 19, 2023 at AHC Clarksville, Tennessee.
Eleanor Jane Dewey, 99, formerly of Hermon
Daryl Day Rusho of Adams passed away on March 16th, 2023, at her home after a three-year battle...
Daryl Day Rusho, 81, of Adams
Milton N. Green, age 79, of Black Lake, passed away on March 18, 2023 at home.
Milton N. Green, 79, of Black Lake
Sally Ierlan Russell, 90, Clayton and formerly of Ogdensburg, passed away Monday morning, March...
Sally Ierlan Russell, 90, of Clayton and formerly of Ogdensburg