Fire engulfs house, vehicles in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg firefighters and police are on the scene of a blaze that destroyed a home and at least 2 vehicles.

Firefighters were called to the home on Washington Street at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A video shot at the scene shows a vehicle and a house consumed by flames.

Other pictures show a second vehicle was destroyed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

City police were seen taking pictures at the scene. Police tape has been put up.

7 News has a crew on the scene. We’ll update this story when we get more information.

Ogdensburg fire (WWNY)

