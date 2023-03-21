Fire engulfs house, vehicles in Ogdensburg
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg firefighters and police are on the scene of a blaze that destroyed a home and at least 2 vehicles.
Firefighters were called to the home on Washington Street at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A video shot at the scene shows a vehicle and a house consumed by flames.
Other pictures show a second vehicle was destroyed.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
City police were seen taking pictures at the scene. Police tape has been put up.
7 News has a crew on the scene. We’ll update this story when we get more information.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.