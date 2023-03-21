Gordon A. Hartle, 96, formerly of Potsdam

Gordon A. Hartle, 96, recent resident of Legacy K Elder Care in Hermon, died Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Gordon A. Hartle, 96, recent resident of Legacy K Elder Care in Hermon, died Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Calling hours will be Thursday, March 23 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. His funeral will be Thursday at 1:15 PM with Lay Pastor John Frary officiating. Burial will be in Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam in the spring.

Gordon was born June 26, 1926 in Cornwall, Ontario a son to the late Lloyd and Irene (Levinge) Hartle. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps Reserve in October of 1950 and was Honorably Discharged in May 1951.

Gordon was well known to a multitude of Potsdam residents through his 30 plus years of employment at White’s Hardware and also at Clarkson University where he worked in the maintenance department. Gordon could be seen regularly at McDonald’s, joining friends for daily coffee hour.

He was quite artistic. He enjoyed drawing, painting, wood-working and planning various projects around his home. He also built a “comical” vehicle which he drove around the village and in local parades. In his younger years, Gordon was an accomplished skater; he was a passionate hunter; very crafty; and enjoyed visiting with relatives and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents; six siblings Dorothy Konkowski, Gervise Hartle, Barbara McCallum, Theresa Berger, Frederick “Ted” Hartle and Fern Androkitis; three of his four wives; as well as his long-time care-giver and companion Hazel Ayers.

Surviving are his children Linda Wilson, Debbie Comer and Thomas Hartle; sister-in-law Carol Hartle; several nieces and nephews; and Kelly (Kenny) Ayers.

In lieu of flowers please send a memorial contribution to a charity of one’s choice.

