Gouverneur presents ‘Into the Woods’ this weekend
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Into the Woods” is coming to Gouverneur High School this weekend.
Mariah Manning is the narrator and Niciara House-Bowman plays Cinderella in the musical, which is a mashup of several different well-known fairy tales.
Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
Show times at at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, at the high school auditorium.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and senior citizens. They’re available from cast and crew ahead of time and at the door.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.