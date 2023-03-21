Gouverneur presents ‘Into the Woods’ this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Into the Woods” is coming to Gouverneur High School this weekend.

Mariah Manning is the narrator and Niciara House-Bowman plays Cinderella in the musical, which is a mashup of several different well-known fairy tales.

Show times at at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, at the high school auditorium.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and senior citizens. They’re available from cast and crew ahead of time and at the door.

