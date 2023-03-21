Hammond coach reflects on successful hoops season

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A sensational season for the Hammond girls’ basketball team was capped off Sunday with a state Class D championship.

Sunday night was a time to celebrate. The team bus received an escort of police and fire vehicles back to the school, stopping first in Morristown where some of the Lady Red Devil basketball players go to school before making its way down Route 37 to Hammond.

Friends and family packed the parking lot at the school to congratulate the team and thank them for providing them with so many thrills throughout the season.

Then the team was greeted inside the school by students and fans.

As far as the accomplishment, coach Alyssa Crosby says it’s a special group of players.

“Probably the teamwork with these girls,” she said. “They have such a great relationship. They move the ball well, they pass the ball well, nd their teamwork is just amazing.

“These girls work hard all season. The first day of practice we had our eyes set on one goal. That’s what we aimed for and we accomplished that today. These girls had the mindset to take it one day at a time. They did and I cannot be more proud of these girls. "

There’s one other note from the boys’ state Final Four in Glens Falls this past weekend.

Canton center Eyil Odetoyinbo was named to the All-Tournament team in Class C.

The junior center scored 15 points in Canton’s 63-54 overtime loss to Haldane in the state Class C semifinals on Friday.

Monday’s local scores

College baseball

Hamilton 11, St. Lawrence 1

Hamilton 10, St. Lawrence 2

College softball

Buffalo State 15, St. Lawrence 2

Wesleyan 6, St. Lawrence 5

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.