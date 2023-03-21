Lisbon school’s capital project rejected because of tax increase, says superintendent

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Lisbon Central School District voters said no to a $16 million capital project, part of which would have gotten the school ready for a state mandate requiring electric school buses.

The proposal included an indoor bus storage facility and maintenance shop as well as an update to the school’s main building.

The project got shot down last week by 10 votes.

District Superintendent Patrick Farrand believes it was rejected because of the bus facility’s cost, which would have included infrastructure to house and maintain electric school buses.

“I believe our vote did not pass because of the significant increase to the taxpayer related to the project - storage portion of the project - and as it related to no aid,” he said.

When it comes to capital projects at schools, the state usually picks up most of the tab. But at Lisbon, parts of the bus facility project didn’t qualify for state aid, putting the cost onto taxpayers.

Farrand believes with the state mandating districts to buy electric buses by 2027 and have a full fleet of them by 2035 that New York needs to help with the cost.

Farrand says Lisbon needs its own bus facility after it bought its own diesel-powered fleet in the 2020-2021 school year.

The district owns about 12 school buses, but those buses need to be regularly maintained at Heuvelton Central School, which is about 9 miles away.

Reggie Burr is a bus driver for Lisbon and says having to drop off buses at Heuvelton can be a hassle.

“There’s some days it’s really frustrating because I’m busy in the school and if we’re short-staffed in the school, that puts a hurt on them too,” said Burr.

Farrand is determined to get the vote passed for the storage and maintenance facility in the next 90 days, saying it’s what is best for the district. But he says Lisbon - and likely other school districts - will need state help to meet the state mandate.

“It’s really important that people understand that we need storage to be aided in order for us to prepare school districts throughout the state in preparing to maintain and take care of the investments with which we’re going to be investing in $400,000-plus electrified vehicles,” he said.

