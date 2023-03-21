Lowville voters go to polls for mayor & 2 trustees

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Village of Lowville residents are voting Tuesday for mayor and two trustees in the north country’s only contested village election.

Voting is from noon to 9 p.m. at the village offices.

Running for mayor are incumbent Joe Beagle, who is seeking a second term, and political newcomer Kae Young, who recently retired from Fort Drum’s public affairs office.

Three candidates are vying for two trustee seats: Anthony Adsit, a Fort Drum electrician; incumbent Timothy Widrick, a code enforcement officer and bed and breakfast owner; and former village trustee Dennis Bishop, who is running a write-in campaign.

