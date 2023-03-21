Lowville voters go to polls for mayor & 2 trustees

Incumbent Lowville Mayor Joseph Beagle and challenger Kae Young faced off in debate earlier...
Incumbent Lowville Mayor Joseph Beagle and challenger Kae Young faced off in debate earlier this month.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Village of Lowville residents are voting Tuesday for mayor and two trustees in the north country’s only contested village election.

Voting is from noon to 9 p.m. at the village offices.

Running for mayor are incumbent Joe Beagle, who is seeking a second term, and political newcomer Kae Young, who recently retired from Fort Drum’s public affairs office.

Three candidates are vying for two trustee seats: Anthony Adsit, a Fort Drum electrician; incumbent Timothy Widrick, a code enforcement officer and bed and breakfast owner; and former village trustee Dennis Bishop, who is running a write-in campaign.

We’ll have results on 7 News Tonight at 10 p.m. on Fox 28 and at 11 p.m. on WWNY.

