Milton N. Green, 79, of Black Lake

BLACK LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Milton N. Green, age 79, of Black Lake, passed away on March 18, 2023 at home.

His burial will be private for his family. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Milton was born on September 17, 1943 in Morristown to the late Carl and Grace (Burnham) Green. He attended Morristown Central School and served in the United States Navy from 1963 until his honorable discharge in 1965. Mr. Green worked as a police officer with the City of Ogdensburg from March 1968 to April 1988.

He married Barbara Cadieux on March 9, 1963. Out of that marriage he had three beautiful girls, Karen P. Green, Maryanne Bruyere and her husband, William, and Cynthia Layng and her husband, David. He married Mary (Harp) Skipka on October 27, 2012 and has a wonderful step-daughter, Kimberly A. Walters and her husband, Steven Barker.

Milton is also survived by his grandchildren, Brandin Fannessy, Brittney Rafferty, Sheena Kirby, Mark Peabody, Andrew Layng II and his partner, Brooke Oshier, Daven P Diallas and his wife, Rachel, Dominic Fallon, Lance W.P. Walters, Logan F. Walters (who he had a special relationship with) and his fiancé, Kira Calautti, and Kaylee Barker, a brother, Melvin Green, a sister-in-law, Barbara Green, and a special nephew, James Green.

Milton is predeceased by his parents and siblings, Ronald Green, Victor Green, Marion LaFirst, and Connie Jacques.

