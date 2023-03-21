Not bad for (very) early spring

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Spring started Monday evening, so today is the first full day of spring.

Places could see some mixed precipitation this morning, but it’s not expected to last into the afternoon and it will only be light, scattered rain or snow showers.

The afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be close to 40.

It will be cloudy overnight. Lows will be around 30 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly dry with showers starting in the late afternoon or evening and lasting overnight. Highs will be around 50.

Showers continue Thursday. Rain will be on and off all day. Highs will be around 50.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40.

Off-and-on showers are likely on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

There’s a 50% chance of mixed precipitation on Sunday. Highs will also be in the low 40s.

Monday has a 50% chance of rain and highs in the mid-40s.

