Panel discussion to focus on social media & human trafficking

Social justice panel discussion
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a social justice panel discussion this weekend to raise awareness of the vulnerability of children when it comes to social media and human trafficking.

Lisa Parsons and Faye Martin are members of the Sisters of St. Joseph’s Social Justice Committee. They say the discussion is geared toward parents, caregivers, guardians, and school agencies.

The panel discussion is from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at the Children’s Home of Jefferson County dining hall.

You can call 315-782-3460 to learn more.

