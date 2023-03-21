Randy L. Foster, 68, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Randy L. Foster, age 68, of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly at his residence in the town of Potsdam on March 18th . There will be a graveside service for Randy at the West Stockholm Cemetery on Friday, March 24th at 11 am with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Condolences for the Foster family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

Randy is survived by his companion Rita Barber; brothers Leo, Steve, Wayne, Garry and Carey Foster; a sister Shirley Colbert and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sisters Charlene Foster and Sharon Mitchell; brother Ceylon Foster Jr. and his parents.

Randy was born on March 20, 1954 in Potsdam, NY to the late Ceylon and Nellie Foster Sr. He attended rural schools in West Stockholm and then Potsdam Central High School. He lived downstate for years. He worked in farming, at the Waterloo Saw Mill in Pulaski, NY and then was a security guard for Morris Protective Services in Syracuse, NY. In 1981 he moved back to the North Country and delivered newspapers for the Watertown Daily Times.

