Route 11 in Rossie closed for 10 hours Monday after pickup hits utility pole

TOWN OF ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County was closed for about 10 hours Monday after a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole.

It happened at 10:09 a.m. in the town of Rossie.

State police said 58-year-old Donald Fairbanks Jr. of Watertown fell asleep at the wheel, went off the highway and struck the pole.

According to Trooper Brandi Ashley, no one was hurt and police ticketed Fairbanks for unsafely changing lanes.

The highway was closed between Ferguson and Somerville roads while National Grid and Verizon crews responded to the scene.

A spokesperson for National Grid said there was no power outage. He said workers made repairs and left the scene at 2 p.m.

7 News reached out to Verizon for information about what its crews did at the scene and how long they were there. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

The highway reopened at 8 p.m.

7 News was unable to reach the chief of the Gouverneur Fire Department, but a post on the department’s Facebook page said its volunteers were on the scene for 10 hours.

The department thanked volunteers from the Antwerp and Oxbow fire departments for detouring traffic on the Jefferson County side of Route 11.

Antwerp Fire Chief Jeff Sands said his department was on the scene for 7 hours.

He said the highway reopened once Verizon crews were finished with repairs.

