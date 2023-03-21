Sally Ierlan Russell, 90, of Clayton and formerly of Ogdensburg

Sally Ierlan Russell, 90, Clayton and formerly of Ogdensburg, passed away Monday morning, March 20, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Home, Ogdensburg. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ierlan Russell, 90, Clayton and formerly of Ogdensburg, passed away Monday morning, March 20, 2023, at St. Joseph's Home, Ogdensburg.

Sally was born in Watertown August 9, 1932, daughter of Bruce R. and Frances H. Duggan Ierlan. She graduated from Clayton Central School in 1951 and from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1954 as a Registered Nurse.

She worked at HIghland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital, both in Rochester. Sally then moved to Ogdensburg with her family where she worked in the Obstetrics and Hemodialysis departments at A. Barton Hepburn Hospital along with doing private duty nursing. In 1977 she began working at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center and retired in 1999.

Sally was a communicant of Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg and then St. Mary’s Church in Clayton after returning to her hometown in 1998. Sally was a member of the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association. She enjoyed teaching her children how to ski as well as quilting, gardening, reading and was a lifelong learner. She took great pleasure spending time with her family on The River, traveling to see her children - Germany, Canadian Maritimes, North Dakota, Texas and Florida - and her train trip through the Canadian Rockies.

Sally is survived by her four children, Elizabeth A. (John C.) Frye, Huber Heights, OH, Kathryn M. (Dennis) Smithmyer, Clermont, FL, Jani D. (Thomas) Hobbs, Potsdam, and Robert I. (Patricia N.) Russell, Delmar; 12 grandchildren, Sara, John, Amanda, Grace, Thomas, Michael, Amelia, Leah, Katelyn, Benjamin, Matthew, and Emily; 8 great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Terry Ierlan and Barbara Ierlan, both of Clayton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her former husband, Robert W. Russell; her son Leslie Bruce Russell, who died in infancy; sister Elizabeth Ann Ierlan, July 26, 1941; a nephew, Christopher W. Ierlan, August 23, 1982; and three brothers, P. Thomas Ierlan, August 10, 1983, Fred C. “Pete” Ierlan, December 12, 2000, and William B. “Mudcat” Ierlan, May 18, 2004.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 25, at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Church, Clayton.. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Sally’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com . In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Clayton Food Pantry, c/o St. Mary’s Church, 521 James St., Clayton, NY 13624 or St. Joseph’s Home, 950 Linden St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

