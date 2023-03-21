Sheriff’s deputy injured in crash while driving to emergency call

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy on his way to an emergency call was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 342 and 11 in the town of LeRay.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Sheriff Jamie Taylor was driving his marked patrol car with lights and siren to an emergency call on Route 342.

According to officials, the driver of an SUV, 20-year-old Jakeline Garcia of Calcium, apparently failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and struck the patrol car on the passenger side.

Garcia declined medical treatment at the scene.

Officials said Deputy Taylor was conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Black River and Evans Mills ambulances, Calcium Volunteer Fire Department, and the New York State Police.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.