Therese Irene (O’Neill) Sparacino, 84, of Watertown

Therese Irene (O’Neill) Sparacino, 84, passed away March 19, 2023, after a prolonged illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Therese Irene (O’Neill) Sparacino, 84, passed away March 19, 2023, after a prolonged illness.

Therese was affectionately known as Tess or Tessie by those who loved her. As a devout Catholic throughout her life, she found great comfort in her faith. Therese was born in Watertown NY, the youngest daughter of Herman and Sarah O’Neill. She graduated high school from Immaculate Heart Academy in June of 1956. Throughout her life, she held many different jobs but the most important were a devoted and loving wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother. In May of 1965, she married Joseph Vincent Sparacino at Sacred Heart Church in Watertown. They had a loving marriage and friendship that lasted nearly 58 years.

She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband and best friend, Joseph, and their children: Susan (Robyn), Patrick (Colleen), Robert, and Anthony (Jennifer). She is also survived by their three cherished grandchildren: Ryan, Quinn, and Olivia. She greatly enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren.

“Aunt Tess” was loved by many including several nieces and nephews with whom she enjoyed spending her time. Many fond memories were created over the years, from enjoying company at the lake to seeing their children come to visit.

Therese’s loving personality greatly impacted the people around her. A few of these traits included her warm hugs, calm steadfast demeanor, acceptance of everyone, positive comical outlook on life, and her infectious laugh. Something we all remember is her purse filled with all sort of goodies to handle any unexpected situation.

Therese was predeceased by her parents, sisters and their spouses: Sally (Richard) Dugan, Mary (John) Sgroi and Charlotte Canaan (Timothy-living). On her husband’s side, she was also predeceased by: Antonio and Marguerite Sparacino, Santina (Vito) Adragna, Anthony (Alma) Sparacino and Marguerite Hageman. She adored her grandson, Colin Sparacino, who passed away before her.

Therese and Joe were never far apart even with the numerous places they resided during their time together. A great part of their life together was in Upstate New York but within the past 11 years they became snowbirds who enjoyed the companionship of the friendships they developed in Palmetto, Florida.

Therese was always up for an adventure whether it was traveling the country in a camper with her family or crossing the border to Canada with friends to go shopping.

Special thanks to all who helped Therese over the past few years. From those who said prayers, sent cards and flowers, made or sent food or simply spent time with her; thank you for caring.

A celebration of life will be held April 26, 2023 from 10-11am at Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 with Reverend Tim Canaan officiating. A Christian Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sisters of the Precious Blood or a charity of your choosing.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.