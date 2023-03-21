TikTok updates content rulebook as pressure from West builds

The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — TikTok on Tuesday rolled out updated rules and standards for content and users as it faces increasing pressure from Western authorities over concerns that material on the popular Chinese-owned video-sharing app could be used to push false information.

The company released a reorganized set of community guidelines that include eight principles to guide content moderation decisions.

“These principles are based on our commitment to uphold human rights and aligned with international legal frameworks,” said Julie de Bailliencourt, TikTok’s global head of product policy.

She said TikTok strives to be fair, protect human dignity and balance freedom of expression with preventing harm.

The Chinese-owned app has come under fire in the U.S.Europe and Asia-Pacific, where a growing number of governments have banned TikTok from devices used for official business over worries it poses risks to cybersecurity and data privacy or could be used to push pro-Beijing narratives and misinformation.

So far, there is no evidence to suggest this has happened or that TikTok has turned over user data to the Chinese government, as some of its critics have argued it would do.

CEO Shou Zi Chew is scheduled to appear Thursday before the U.S. Congress, where he will be grilled about the company’s privacy and data-security practices and relationship with the Chinese government.

The guidelines, which take effect April 21, were repackaged from TikTok’s existing rules with extra details and explanations.

Among the more significant changes are additional details about its restrictions on deepfakes, also known as synthetic media created by artificial intelligence technology. TikTok more clearly spells out its policy, saying all deepfakes or manipulated content that show realistic scenes must be labeled to indicate they’re fake or altered in some way.

TikTok had previously banned deepfakes that mislead viewers about real-world events and cause harm. Its updated guidelines say deepfakes of private figures and young people are also not allowed.

Deepfakes of public figures are OK in certain contexts, such as for artistic or educational content, but not for political or commercial endorsements.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Stevens
Father who lied about son’s death going to prison
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man flees traffic stop, charged with drug possession
T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx moving to new location on March 30
Donald Hutt Jr.
Man who stole police vehicle sentenced to prison
A section of Route 12 is partially closed in the Town of Pamelia while crews work on a house...
Partial road block on Route 12 in Town of Pamelia as crews work on fire

Latest News

Members of Ukrainian army tank crew check the equipment for combat deployment, at a military...
US speeds up Abrams tank delivery to Ukraine war zone
The agency says it has 145 complaints about the problem, which happens mostly at highway speeds.
US probes reports of steering glitch on newer Honda Civics
"Into the Woods" onstage at Gouverneur High School
Gouverneur presents ‘Into the Woods’ this weekend
António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, talks about the dire climate change...
'Humanity is on thin ice,' UN chief says
Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can be seen inside the house.
Man accused of crashing into child’s bedroom while driving drunk, police say