Tomorrow’s Health: Fast test results, infectious fungus & pregnant women in traffic collisions

(WWNY) - There’s a concerning increase in highly contagious fungal infections and patients want faster test results from their doctors — no matter what.

Fast test results

Most patients prefer immediate access to medical test results, even if it is bad news.

New findings looked at more than 8,000 patients who used an online patient portal and found most wanted results right away, even if their doctor had not yet reviewed them.

A small number said they experienced more worry after receiving abnormal results.

Infectious fungus

A fungus considered an urgent, resistant threat spread at an alarming rate in U.S. healthcare facilities in 2020 to 2021.

The new CDC report shows a concerning increase in cases of “candida auris” with resistance to the most recommended treatment.

The fungus is usually not a threat to healthy individuals but can cause severe infections with high death rates in hospitalized patients and nursing home residents.

Pregnant women in traffic collisions

Pregnant women who suffer minor injuries in traffic collisions are at increased risk for potentially dangerous birth complications.

A study published in the journal Injury Prevention found those complications can include dislodgement of the placenta, heavy bleeding, and the need for a c-section.

