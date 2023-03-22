Alice Eileen (Eagan) Pavelski, of Waddington

Alice Eileen (Eagan) Pavelski, beloved wife, mother, and Babcia of Waddington, NY went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at home with her family by her side. (Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Alice Eileen (Eagan) Pavelski, beloved wife, mother, and Babcia of Waddington, NY went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at home with her family by her side.

Alice was born in Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York on November 1, 1947, the daughter of Edward W. and Eleanor E. (Grady) Eagan. Later she and her brothers, Edward, and Bruce, were raised by their foster parents Martti and Dorthy Rauhala in Wood River Junction, RI.

Alice graduated in 1966 from Chariho Regional High School in Wood River Junction, RI, where she played field hockey, was a cheerleader for the school and was a member of the Rhode Island Honor Society.

Alice married her high school sweetheart Joseph V. Pavelski, Jr. at Saint Mary’s Church, Carolina, RI on May 10, 1969. Together they traveled for the US Coast Guard while raising their two children. In 1982 Alice and Joe purchased a hobby farm in Chase Mills, NY so their kids could settle in a permanent location. Like a boss, Alice raised her children, attended to the farm, and worked a full-time job while Joe traveled the seas on a Coast Guard icebreaker.

Alice became an entrepreneur with her neighbor, opening Waddington Fabrics on Main St. in Waddington, in 1986. She later bought out her partner and became a sole proprietor for what is now Waddington Sewing Center in her home. Alice loved all her customers that came to her shop and enjoyed attending to all their quilting, embroidery, and sewing needs.

With all of Alice’s accomplishments in life there was nothing that she valued more than her family. She is survived by her husband Joseph V. Pavelski Jr.; a daughter Michelle A. (Brian J.) O’Brian of Lisbon, NY; a daughter-in-law, Darcy J. Pavelski of Morristown, NY; five grandchildren; Katlin A. (Ryan) Self and Amber N. (Adam) Bone, of North Augusta, SC; Justin M. Pavelski of Morristown, NY; Delaney J. O’Brian and Grady E. O’Brian of Lisbon, NY; and four great-grandchildren as well as brother Bruce Eagan of Westerly RI. She was predeceased by a son Michael A. Pavelski, a brother Edward Eagan, and her parents.

Donations can be made in her name to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, P.O. Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676 or to the American Cancer Society @ donate.cancer.org or (800) 227-2345

Calling hours for Alice will be held on Friday evening (March 24, 2023) from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home and on Saturday morning (March 25, 2023) from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday (March 25, 2023) at St. Mary’s Church, Waddington with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Parish cemetery in the spring.

