Appraisal likely undervalued golf course, says Watertown manager

Watertown Golf Club
Watertown Golf Club(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The golf course deal Watertown did in Thompson Park may be worth more than first thought. That’s according to City Manager Ken Mix.

Mix says the appraiser, Thurston, Casale & Ryan, LLC of Syracuse, doesn’t specialize in appraising what’s called rolling stock equipment. That would include golf carts, mowers and tractors.

Mix says the city tried to find someone who does specialize in that but couldn’t.

That means the appraisal that we reported on a little more than a week ago that valued the property and equipment of the Watertown Golf Club at $1.1 million is likely undervalued, says Mix.

However, he admits he doesn’t know how much it’s undervalued.

The appraiser valued the restaurant equipment, furnishings, golf carts, and mowers at $300,000.

In the asset purchase agreement with the city, seller Mike Lundy said that equipment was worth $850,000.

Watertown’s deal paid Lundy $3.4 million for the land, equipment and a deed restriction on competitor Ives Hill Country Club, making Ives a 9-hole course.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown landlord Ed Smalls expresses his frustration at a city council meeting over damage...
Watertown landlords express frustration over tenant damage
Watertown landlord Ed Smalls expresses his frustration at a city council meeting over damage...
Watertown landlord prepared to stop investing in Watertown, cites squatting, drugs
Local attorney involved as judges hear gun case against NY’s concealed carry law
Jefferson County Sheriff
Sheriff’s deputy injured in crash while driving to emergency call
Fire consumes an Ogdensburg home and 2 vehicles.
Fire engulfs garage, vehicles in Ogdensburg

Latest News

WWNY
JCC offers quick paths to success
WWNY
WWNY JCC offers quick paths to success
New York Attorney General Letitia James in Watertown on July 20, 2022.
Attorney general to service members: Deadline nears for filing for Harris Jewelry refunds
Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic
Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic