Attorney general to service members: Deadline nears for filing for Harris Jewelry refunds

NEW YORK (WWNY) - The deadline is only a few weeks away for active-duty military and veterans to file for refunds from Harris Jewelry.

That reminder came Tuesday from New York state Attorney General Letitia James. She announced a settlement with the jeweler in Watertown last July.

The deadline to file is April 15.

Harris had a store at Salmon Run Mall from 2014 to 2021, and many Fort Drum soldiers were scammed by the retailer.

The settlement calls for 443 New York state service members to have $756,000 in debt canceled, and 1,692 more to get a total of $479,000 in refunds. Another $150,000 from Harris is going to a program that supports Jefferson County veterans.

Those who are eligible can file a claim on Harris Jewelry’s website.

According to the attorney general, Harris lured service members into its financing program, claiming it would help improve the service members’ credit scores.

Instead, she said, customers were tricked into high-interest loans on overpriced, poor-quality jewelry, saddling them with thousands of dollars in debt and worsening their credit.

