Beagle wins 2nd term as Lowville mayor

Lowville Mayor Joseph Beagle
Lowville Mayor Joseph Beagle(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The results are in for the north country’s only contested village election Tuesday.

Lowville Mayor Joseph Beagle will serve for a second term after he won by 19 votes, 262 to 243, over challenger Kae Young, who recently retired from Fort Drum’s public affairs office.

There were also three candidates vying for two trustee seats that were up for grabs. Incumbent Timothy Widrick received the most votes at 343, followed by Anthony Adsit, a fort drum electrician, at 248.

Former village trustee Dennis Bishop, who ran a write-in campaign, fell short at 195 votes.

