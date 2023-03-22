Career-Tech All-Star: Camden Hazen

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Camden Hazen studies HVAC at Seaway Tech in Norwood.

“What caught my attention in this program would be the ability to work with my hands, and kind of the simplicity of piping and tubing, and just figuring out a systematic problem.”

The student from Parishville-Hopkinton is this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

He plans to continue in the program into his senior year.

“And then I would go and be a tech, maybe, and go to a career school to be an engineer.”

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

