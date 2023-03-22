Charles Stasse “Charlie” Perkins, 94, of Lowvill

Charles Stasse “Charlie” Perkins, 94, of Lowville and Romulus passed away on March 21, 2023 in Geneva, NY. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Charles Stasse “Charlie” Perkins, 94, of Lowville and Romulus passed away on March 21, 2023 in Geneva, NY.

Charlie is survived by his beloved wife & longtime friend, Sharon Braund; two daughters, Shirley (Wayne) Czajka of Old Forge and Katharine Manning of Lowville; a step-son, Matthew Betzler and his companion Michelle Miller of Pavillion, NY; 4 grandchildren, Scott Czajka (Jody Wetmore), Jennifer (Scott) Palermo, C. Stasse (Katie) Perkins and Andrew Manning, II; and four great grandchildren, Brayden, Kassel, Norah and Holden; nephew, Curtis (Karen) Alliaume, Jr., niece Elizabeth “Betsy” (Richard) Norgeot, many other nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, two sons, Stephen M. Perkins who passed away in 2002; Charles S. “Chuck” Perkins in 2012; a sister, Elizabeth “Betty Jane” (Curtis) Alliaume in 2010; and a great grandson, Scott Czajka, II in 2019.

Charlie was born on August 8, 1928 in South Orange, New Jersey, the stepson of the late Roderick L. Perkins, who raised Charlie, and Kathryn E. Stasse Perkins. He graduated from Fryeburg Academy in Fryeburg, Maine in 1947 and from the University of Maine Orono in 1951. Charlie served in the US Army from 1951 to 1953 in Germany with the 4th Division. He worked with the former GLF (Grange League Federation) prior to his retirement, Agway in Western New York from 1966, retiring in 1992 as District Sales Manager. Charlie was a member of Lowville American Legion #162 and the Lewis County Memorial Post #6912. He served as a past County Commander and County Chaplain for the American Legion. Charlie married Pauline M. Marshall, later ending in divorce. He later married Sharon Braund in 2010.

Charlie is a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Lowville, and was active in the Fryeburg Alumni Association. Charlie was instrumental in bringing the Four Chaplains Service to the Lowville American Legion many years ago.

In keeping with Charlie’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial with Military Honors will be in Maine at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in Charlie’s memory to your local hospice, humane society, Fryeburg Academy Fund, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Charlie’s family would like to thank Emma Swarey, Jeff Wells, Ed Murphy, the staff of the Living Center North/South and all his friends who cared for him and provided support to him during his declining health.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

