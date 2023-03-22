Daniel L. House Jr., 53, of Gouverneur

Daniel L. House Jr., age 53, of Gouverneur, NY passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 19, 2023. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Daniel L. House Jr., age 53, of Gouverneur, NY passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Daniel was born on December 29, 1969 in Gouverneur to the late Daniel and Charlotte (McNeil) House. He graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1988. Throughout his life he worked various jobs here and in Michigan.

Daniel loved to watch sports, sit around a campfire, going to cookouts and being with his family and friends.

Surviving are two sisters and their husbands, Peggy and Robert LaFave Jr. of Natural Bridge and Joanne and Mark Eddy of Massena; a niece, Cassandra Kimball and two nephews, Jacob and Tyler Eddy; a great nephew and two great nieces; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Daniel is predeceased by both of his parents; all of his grandparents and some aunts and uncles.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services for Daniel. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.