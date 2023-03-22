A decent day ahead

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day is off to a chilly start, but it should warm up nicely for the afternoon.

Early temperatures ranged from the low 20s to the low 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy with maybe a little sun here or there. Temperatures will rise quickly and will end up close to 50.

We’ll have rain showers this evening, but much of the overnight will be dry. Lows will be around 40.

Rain makes a comeback Thursday morning and will last into evening. Highs will be around 50.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs around 40.

Saturday and Sunday both have a chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the low 40s both days.

There’s a 40% chance of rain on Monday and a 40% chance of mixed precipitation on Tuesday. Highs for those two days will be in the low to mid-40s.

