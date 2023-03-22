Exploring careers at Beaver River Central School

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in more than 10 years, Career Day is back at Beaver River Central School.

“More and more students aren’t sure what they want to do. I realize that just working with students and teaching. I wanted to create an event to make that happen,” said teacher Tara Taylor.

Brought to life by a pair of teachers, Wednesday’s event drew in more than 40 organizations that set up booths in the gym. Students in grades 7 through 12 were given a taste of occupations ranging from engineers to forest rangers.

“We wear many different hats. That’s kind of the takeaway here. I have my law enforcement hat, my fire, and then my search and rescue. This is actually a dry suit here for when we operate in our swift water setting or on our airboat,” said Lincoln Hanno, Forest Ranger.

In the afternoon, the tables turned and students in grades 10 through 12 had the chance to participate in mock job interviews with a career of their choice

“It’s cool, but scary too,” said sophomore Abigail Baker.

But from the folks we spoke to, those fears were misplaced.

“Handshakes, eye contact. They’re listening attentively. It’s really, really impressive. I commend Beaver River. They’ve done a phenomenal job preparing the students,” said Anna Platz, Lewis County Public Health deputy director.

For a lot of these careers, it’ll be years before students can get their start. But at Beaver Camp, students could land a job now.

“The biggest thing that high school students can do up at Beaver Camp is they can be a part of our teen leadership program. TLT,” said Michael Renga, program intern, Beaver Camp.

Although nothing has been officially announced, event organizers say another career day is all but confirmed given this year’s success.

