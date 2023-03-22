Fire destroys barn in town of Gouverneur

TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters were on the scene of a barn fire Wednesday afternoon just outside of the village of Gouverneur.

We’re still waiting for official details from the Gouverneur Fire Department, but a post on the department’s Facebook page says the barn was 2 stories and was about 24 by 40 feet.

The call came in mid-afternoon and firefighters were gone by 4:30 p.m.

We’re told by a friend of the owner that they were able to let some horses and ponies out of the barn, but we’re unsure if all the animals got out.

The barn was located on Little Bow Road in the town of Gouverneur.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.