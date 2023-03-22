James A. Howes, 89, of Heuvelton

Mr. Howes passed away on Sunday (March 19, 2023) at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Visitation for James A. Howes, age 89 of Heuvelton, will be held on Thursday (March 23, 2023) from 12:00 – 2:00pm and 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton. Mr. Howes passed away on Sunday (March 19, 2023) at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving are his wife Marilynn; three daughters Denise Peacock, Dawn Nichols & her service dog Sophie and Donna (William) Redmond all of Heuvelton; grandchildren Jamie (Ron) Sheppard of Heuvelton, Staci (Bruce) Aldrich of Lisbon, Jason Simmons of Georgia, Heather Spell of Heuvelton, Erica (Justin) Richards of Norwood Norfolk; great-grandchildren Madison Richards, Liam Sheppard, Avery Sheppard, Landrie Aldrich, Dylan Burwell and Arielle Perea; and great-great-granddaughter Oakland Ruth.; two sisters Florence Abar of Heuvelton and Barb Alberto of Rochester; two brothers Gerald (Ann) Howes of Ogdensburg, Raymond Howes of Ogdensburg, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by two sons Jimmy & Christopher Howes; a sister Norma Debyah; and a brother Danny Howes.

Jim was born on March 15, 1934 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Avery & Sarah (Agen) Howes. He graduated from Heuvelton School in 1953, and was later married to Marilynn Jackson on June 18, 1955 at the Heuvelton Wesleyan Church.

During his career, he worked alongside his brother Gerald as a backhoe operator and garage repairman for 30 years. In January of 1956 he became a long standing bus driver for Heuvelton Central School, where he worked for over 60 years. In July of 2016 he transitioned to bus monitor, until March of 2021 when he retired.

Jim enjoyed driving the school kids to sporting events and field trips. He also liked going camping, playing on his tractor, riding his golf cart to visit with friends, traveling, fishing and spending time with his family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Heuvelton First Responders, 95 State Street; Heuvelton , NY 13654. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

