JCC offers quick paths to success

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College has established partnerships across the region to provide training for skill development in trade occupations, attainable over a short period of time.

The following training is being offered:

Home-Based Childcare Training – mandatory program kick-off meeting on March 28 at 6 p.m.

Upon completion, participants are expected to gain New York State Office of Children and Family Services approval to operate a home-based childcare program and Certificate of Completion from JCC signifying competencies in early childhood education and small business management. Training is at no cost to participants! Participants may be able to start their home-based childcare business in 4 months!

Pre-Apprenticeship Construction Training – begins May 1

Upon completion of this 12-week program, participants may apply for a skilled trade apprenticeship and/or move directly into employment in the construction sector. Training is no cost to participants. Eligibility guidelines apply. Made possible by a NYS Department of Labor grant.

CDL Class A Accelerated Training – begins May 22

Participants will take the New York State CDL skills test at the end of training and upon passing, will be eligible to take the CDL license exam. Graduates will be qualified for job placement in the North Country. CDL A licensed drivers are qualified to drive a tractor-trailer, dump truck, straight truck, snowplow, and more. Must be 21 years of age to enroll in this 1 month training program. Funding may be available for qualified participants.

Other professional growth opportunities offered at JCC include:

Pre-certification Allied Health

Technology

Business

Trades and Industry

Micro credentials

For more information, visit SUNYJefferson.edu/community or call JCC Workforce Development at 315-786-2233.

