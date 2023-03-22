Jeanne S. Garner, 93 of Gouverneur

Jeanne S. Garner, age 93 of Gouverneur, passed away surrounded by family on March 20, 2023 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jeanne S. Garner, age 93 of Gouverneur, passed away surrounded by family on March 20, 2023 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Monday, March 27th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gouverneur First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Hailesboro Cemetery, followed by a reception luncheon at the Gouverneur First United Methodist Church. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Jeanne was born on December 15, 1929 in Syracuse to the late Frank F. and Helen C. (Kentner) Studor. She attended Edward Smith School and graduated from Nottingham High School in 1947. Jeanne earned her Bachelor degree in Home Economics from Syracuse University in 1951 and her Master’s degree from Cortland State College in 1954.

Jeanne married the love of her life, John M. Garner, on August 23, 1952 at Erwin Methodist Church in Syracuse. John passed away on May 21, 1998.

Jeanne was a kindergarten teacher at Split Rock Elementary School in Taunton, NY for five years, before teaching at St. James Catholic School in Gouverneur from 1972 until her retirement in 2007.

Jeanne enjoyed camping, sailing, canoeing, fishing, gardening, decorating her house for each season, and traveling with her family, and visiting all 50 states and most Canadian provinces. She was an active member of numerous civic organizations and the First United Methodist Church of Gouverneur. Jeanne made a positive and lasting impact on countless lives through her teaching, scouting leadership and church activities.

Jeanne’s survivors include her four sons and their wives, Doug and Diane Garner of Rindge, NH; Marty and Donna Garner of Summerville, SC; Stephen and Karen Garner of Port Ewen, NY; and Pete and Maureen Garner of Norfolk, VA. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; Jason, Chris (Jenna), Amy (Mike), Jennifer (Fran), Matthew, Alan (Jeni), Jackie, Dave, Dan, Tony (Kelsey), Jimmy (Julie) and Emily; and 9 great-grandchildren; Arielle, Jett, Case, Lennon, Frannie, Juji, Amelia, Miles and Macie.

Jeanne is predeceased by her husband, her siblings, George Studor and Fran Brandt, a grandchild and a great-grandchild.

Donations in memory of Jeanne may be made to the Gouverneur United Methodist Church Stained Glass Windows Fund, PO Box 157, Gouverneur NY 13642 or the St. James School, 164 East Main St., Gouverneur NY 13642.

