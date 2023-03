WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A weak cold front will keep the area cloudy tonight and tomorrow. Expect an evening shower with lows near 30.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with highs around 50.

Rain is likely on Thursday. Highs will be near 50.

Friday will be partly sunny and cooler.

The weekend will feature a wintry mix of rain and snow.

