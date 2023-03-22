Meeting on homeless housing in Lowville open to public

Plans for a proposed housing development for the homeless in Lowville
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - People who live near a proposed housing development for the homeless in Lowville will meet with officials in charge of the project Thursday night.

The facility would be built on Outer Stowe Street and run through Snowbelt Housing, a non-profit in charge of the facility on behalf of Lewis County.

Earlier this month, we reported the housing would be supportive housing which will include 16 individual units - four for people with mental health illnesses, four for people with past substance abuse history, and 8 for the young adult population ages 18 to 25.

People who live near the proposed project site are concerned about safety, and the project’s more than $13.7 million cost.

Technically, there are three potential sites, but county officials say Stowe Street is the frontrunner because of its proximity to social services and the sheriff’s department.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday and is open to the public. It will be held at the town and village office complex on Bostwick Street.

